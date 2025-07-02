Was 'Metro... In Dino' Irrfan Khan's idea? Anurag Basu reveals

Anurag Basu recently revealed that the idea for a Life In A Metro sequel came from Irrfan Khan . The director told News18 Showsha, "Post Jagga Jasoos, Irrfan and I were talking about a sequel to Life In A Metro." "He, in fact, had given me the idea to start working on it. He told me, 'Metro 2 banaate hai (let's make Metro 2).'" "He told me about it much later, not immediately after the first film."

Filmmaking journey Basu was initially hesitant about making a trilogy Basu admitted he was initially hesitant about making a trilogy of hyperlinked movies. He confessed, "I didn't have any plans of making a trilogy. I was scared if Life In A Metro would even work." "It was something very different. But after that, I got a hang of it. I started enjoying writing hyperlinked films." Despite his earlier fears, he found joy in the process and went on to make Ludo, another hyperlinked film.

Future plans This might be Basu's last hyperlinked movie? Basu also hinted that Metro... In Dino might be his last hyperlinked film. He said, "I'm not going to make such films anymore because it's like writing four films in one and that takes too much time." "But while it's challenging, it's also fun. The best part is getting to work with a whole team of actors. Hyperlinked films are fun to make."