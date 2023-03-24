Lifestyle

Earth Hour: What is it and why to observe

Earth Hour: What is it and why to observe

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 24, 2023, 05:00 pm 3 min read

A step toward a more sustainable future

Lights off, mission on! Earth Hour is a global movement that happens every year, uniting and urging citizens across the world to take action to safeguard the planet and support efforts to tackle climate change. This year, we are observing it on March 25, going all dark to only light up our future on Mother Earth. Here's everything you should know about this revolution.

Let's understand what Earth Hour is

Earth hour is a worldwide initiative by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). It encourages people, communities, and businesses to turn off all or only the non-essential electric lights for an hour. This is done to show commitment toward the planet and is usually celebrated every year on the last Saturday of March. More than 190 countries and territories participate in this movement annually.

Why does the world switch off lights between 8:30-9:30 pm?

During Earth Hour, landmarks and homes turn off lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm and dedicate that time interval to doing something productive and positive for the planet. The reason? Well, this global initiative stemmed from the symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Australia, when the WWF encouraged a whopping 2.2 million people to switch off their lights to support actions on climate change.

Here's how you can participate in Earth Hour

The purpose of Earth Hour is to increase awareness about the protection of nature. When the lights go out, you can spend time cleaning your vicinity area, replace plastic products with sustainable and eco-friendly ones, or even plant some trees around your abode. Additionally, you can explore nearby parks, gardens, or other natural spaces, strike up conversations about climate change, and take some action.

Can an hour change the world?

The answer is both yes and no. Earth Hour motivates people to do small, ground-level efforts to create a positive impact on the future of our planet (planting trees and cleaning up streets, for instance). However, there are beliefs that it only trivializes a serious problem. Many argue that one hour in one day of a year can't solve climate change.

WWF India is organizing a pan-India cyclothon on March 26

WWF-India is organizing the Pedal For The Planet initiative in Bengaluru, with three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej as the face of Earth Hour India﻿ 2023. "Earth Hour inculcates a sense of belongingness and ownership among people toward their planet. Adopting cycling as a way of commuting is a step in the direction of a sustainable way of living," he told the Times of India.