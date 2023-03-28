Lifestyle

Here's how you can prepare yourself for your first marathon

Take care of these things before you run a marathon

Let's help you put the right foot forward! Running a marathon is no mean 'feet' if you train yourself properly. And this becomes all the more necessary if you are participating in one for the first time. From owning the right gear to updating your lifestyle, there are multiple things to be taken care of. Jog your memory with these five tips before marathon-ing.

Don't ignore the importance of training

On the face of it, many may think that a marathon is only about running. However, there's more to it. You may have to conquer long distances, run on different terrains, and maintain your speed at regular laps, which you can only master through proper training and subsequent practices. Prepare your body and work on your stamina well in advance.

Take your nutrition seriously

Nutrition plays an important role when it comes to strenuous physical activity like a marathon, which is why it's best not to compromise on it. Focus on consuming more proteins and carbohydrates to foster your practice sessions and performance on D-Day. For this, you can consult a nutritionist as they can guide you on the right way to achieve it.

Sleep more before you run a marathon

Focus on increasing your sleep to at least seven to eight hours daily for a week before your marathon. The ill effects of sleep deprivation aren't hidden, with the major one being a hindrance in one's performance. As you practice and train hard, it is important to get the right amount of rest and recovery too.

Wear the right running shoes

Wearing a pair of shoes that is uncomfortable and not equipped with the right material can injure you. Hence, it is important to invest in a pair that is specially designed for running. Since they are lightweight, they improve your performance, keep your feet free of blisters or shoe bites, and bolster your speed.

Warm up before you begin

Warm-up is important as it prepares your body for any form of physical workout. That said, before you run, ensure that you are indulging in a few stretches or light exercises to prepare your joints and muscles. Doing this can also help you increase stamina and decrease the risk of injuries as you sprint your way to the finish line.