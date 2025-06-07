What's the story

Saanand Verma, known for his role in the popular TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, recently shared his contrasting experiences with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Verma said that Bachchan was warm and affectionate during their first meeting on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati's promo shoot.

However, he found him "rude" during their second interaction while shooting an advertisement.