'Rude...didn't look at me': 'Bhabi Ji...' actor recalls meeting Amitabh
What's the story
Saanand Verma, known for his role in the popular TV show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, recently shared his contrasting experiences with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Speaking to Hindi Rush, Verma said that Bachchan was warm and affectionate during their first meeting on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati's promo shoot.
However, he found him "rude" during their second interaction while shooting an advertisement.
First encounter
Verma felt Bachchan's aura during his 1st meeting
Verma said, "I have spoken to many stars, but I didn't think much about them. But I felt Amitabh Bachchan's aura when I was shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati's promo."
"The first time I met him...he was like... I felt like I was Abhishek Bachchan. I felt like I'm his son. We spoke for three hours."
Second meeting
'He was very rude,' recalled Verma about 2nd meeting
Verma's second meeting with Bachchan was a stark contrast to their first.
He recalled, "However, the second time I met him to shoot an advertisement, he was very rude."
"After completing the shoot, I told him, 'I consider myself very fortunate to be able to work with you twice.' But he didn't even look at me."
"He kept staring at a painting and said, 'Bhagwan kare apko tibara mile (May God give you a third chance also).'"
Respect remains
Verma still respects Bachchan
Despite the cold interaction, Verma still has immense respect for Bachchan.
He said, "He gave me a lot of attention the first time and ignored me completely the second time; that contrast was noticeable."
"I love and respect Amit ji a lot. I don't think there is another actor like him in the Hindi film industry, but yes, nobody is friends in the film industry."
Verma is also known for projects such as Vijay 69 and Raid.