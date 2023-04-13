Lifestyle

Here's how to take care of oily skin during summer

Written by Sneha Das Apr 13, 2023, 12:59 pm 2 min read

With the soaring temperatures and high humidity levels, the sebaceous glands in your skin tend to produce more sebum which makes oily skin condition worse, thereby causing pimples. It's important for oily skin beauties to take extra protection during the summer season to reduce greasiness and stickiness. Ritika Krit, founder of Kamree, shares expert tips on how to care for oily skin in summer.

Use an oil-control facewash

Oily skin should be washed regularly with a gentle and mild oil-control facewash to regulate sebum production, cleanse pores, reduce redness and dead skin cells, and retain the moisture balance of the skin. Go for a facewash that contains glycolic and salicylic acid and clean your face twice a day with cold water. These ingredients will remove excess oil and also exfoliate your skin.

Use a good quality toner

A good quality toner is a must-have in your summer skincare routine if you have oily skin. Choose a toner that contains salicylic acid to eliminate skin impurities and dirt and make your skin hydrated, oil-free, and refreshed. Salicylic acid is great for oily and acne-prone skin as it reduces redness, shrinks pimples, deeply cleanses the skin, and reduces the excess production of oil.

Go for a lightweight serum

Serums are a great addition to your oily skincare routine as they target your skin concerns without leaving behind any greasiness. Serums can also help treat acne, wrinkles, and dehydrated skin. You can go for a lightweight skin serum that will get easily absorbed. Choose a serum infused with niacinamide and salicylic acid that can reduce blemishes, oiliness, and acne.

Use a moisturizer and sunscreen

Summers can lead to loss of water content from the skin, irrespective of your skin type. Therefore, apply a non-greasy, light, and water-based moisturizer to keep your skin nourished and hydrated without clogging your pores. Also, do not ever forget to use a good oil-free gel-based sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your oily skin from rashes, inflammation, irritation, and sunburns.

Exfoliate your skin regularly

Exfoliate your oily skin with a scrub at least twice a week to keep it healthy, radiant, and plump. You can choose a mild scrub that contains PHA, BHA, and AHA which will minimize your skin pores and remove dead skin cells. This will also help reduce acne. Also, drink at least three-four liters of water daily to stay hydrated from the inside.