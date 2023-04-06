Lifestyle

Summer skincare tips for sensitive skin beauties

While summer is the best time to flaunt your cute floral outfits and walk around in style, it's not that great for your skin as the extreme heat can cause sunburns, wrinkles, and pigmentation and damage your skin layers. If you have sensitive skin, you need to protect it more to prevent irritations. Here are five summer skincare tips for sensitive skin.

Exfoliate your skin

For sensitive skin, it's important to exfoliate your skin well at least twice a week to eliminate dead skin cells and allow skincare products to absorb better into the skin. If you are looking for a natural exfoliator for sensitive skin, mix baking soda, honey, aloe vera gel, tea tree oil, and vitamin E oil and massage it on your face.

Use homemade face packs once every week

Skincare products available in the market come with several chemicals that might not suit sensitive skin. In that case, you can go for a homemade face pack to remove tan naturally and make your skin moisturized. Mix rosewater with powdered sugar, and honey. Add fresh tomato puree and mix well. Massage this mixture on your face gently. Wash off after 15-20 minutes.

Always keep your skin hydrated and moisturized

Just like keeping your body hydrated during the summer season is a must, it is also important to keep your skin nourished and moisturized to prevent it from looking dull. Moisturizing your skin regularly will help restore the skin's outer layer, improve hydration, and reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation associated with sensitive skin. Use a moisturizer infused with aloe vera, chamomile, and honey.

Sunscreen is a must

While the harmful UV rays of the sun can damage all skin types, sensitive skin beauties are at a higher risk since it can irritate their skin more and can trigger conditions like lupus and rosacea. Therefore, always use sunscreen with at least SPF 30, specially formulated for sensitive skin to maintain even skin tone, reduce inflammation and prevent premature aging.

Wash your face twice daily with a natural cleanser

Cleansing is one of the most important steps in the skincare routine of those with sensitive skin to get rid of impurities and allergens. However, using harsh cleansers infused with surfactants can strip off your skin's natural moisture and cause irritation. Use a natural cleanser made with honey, rose water, and lemon to hydrate and brighten up your skin. Use it twice daily.