Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit surges 32% YoY to ₹3,450cr
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has reported a massive 32% increase in its net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's net profit stood at ₹3,450 crore as compared to ₹2,613 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong demand for its high-margin sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and tractors.
Financial performance
Revenue from operations up by 26% YoY
Along with the net profit, Mahindra & Mahindra's revenue from operations also witnessed a major jump of 26%. The company's revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹34,143 crore as against ₹27,133 crore in Q1 FY25. This financial performance was better than market expectations, with a Moneycontrol poll estimating the automaker's revenue at ₹33,471 crore and net profit at ₹3,112 crore.
Business growth
M&M's management on strong financial performance
Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, attributed the company's strong financial performance to its operational excellence in the auto and farm businesses. He said this is reflected in continued market share gains and margin expansion.
Market dominance
Record high market share in tractor segment
In the tractor segment, Mahindra & Mahindra gained 50bps YoY to achieve a record high of 45.2% market share in a quarter. The company's auto standalone profit before interest and taxes (PBIT) margin (excluding eSUV contract manufacturing) improved by 50bps to 10%. Core tractor PBIT margins also saw an improvement of 100bps, reaching 20.7%. This further underscores the company's stronghold in its respective markets.