Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit surges 32% YoY to ₹3,450cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has reported a massive 32% increase in its net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's net profit stood at ₹3,450 crore as compared to ₹2,613 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong demand for its high-margin sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and tractors.

Financial performance Revenue from operations up by 26% YoY Along with the net profit, Mahindra & Mahindra's revenue from operations also witnessed a major jump of 26%. The company's revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹34,143 crore as against ₹27,133 crore in Q1 FY25. This financial performance was better than market expectations, with a Moneycontrol poll estimating the automaker's revenue at ₹33,471 crore and net profit at ₹3,112 crore.

Business growth M&M's management on strong financial performance Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, attributed the company's strong financial performance to its operational excellence in the auto and farm businesses. He said this is reflected in continued market share gains and margin expansion.