Will Jared Leto's comeback get overshadowed by sexual misconduct allegations?
What's the story
Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor, is set to return to the global stage with two major films: Tron: Ares and Masters of the Universe. However, his comeback comes amid serious allegations of sexual misconduct.
A recent report by Air Mail detailed accusations from nine individuals who claim that Leto pursued them inappropriately during the mid-to-late 2000s.
The actor has denied any wrongdoing.
But will he be able to avoid these grave allegations and carry on stain-free promotions?
Film focus
Leto to star in 2 major films
Leto will be seen in the lead roles of Disney's Tron: Ares and Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe. Both films are set to release within a year.
The actor is also currently touring with his band 30 Seconds to Mars until late summer, after which he will prepare for the October 10 premiere of Tron: Ares, co-starring Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Gillian Anderson.
Masters of the Universe is set to release on June 5, 2026.
Allegations
Allegations detailed in the report
The Air Mail report includes serious allegations, such as Leto using sexually aggressive language with a minor and exposing himself to a 17-year-old at his home.
Leto has denied both accusations.
People close to the Tron project said that none of this alleged behavior happened on a movie set, and no criminal charges or lawsuits have been filed against him.
Studio response
Insiders believe these allegations are not as serious
Representatives from Walt Disney Studios and Amazon MGM have not commented on the allegations against Leto. A representative for the actor also declined to comment when prodded by Variety.
Despite the serious nature of these accusations, industry insiders believe they don't compare to other scandals that have plagued leading actors in franchise films.