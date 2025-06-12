What's the story

Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor, is set to return to the global stage with two major films: Tron: Ares and Masters of the Universe. However, his comeback comes amid serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

A recent report by Air Mail detailed accusations from nine individuals who claim that Leto pursued them inappropriately during the mid-to-late 2000s.

The actor has denied any wrongdoing.

But will he be able to avoid these grave allegations and carry on stain-free promotions?