What's the story

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most important pilgrimages in Hinduism, has begun with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi.

The occasion coincides with Akshay Tritiya, a day deemed extremely auspicious in Hindu culture.

Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will open on May 2 and May 4, respectively.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced all preparations for the yatra have been made.