Char Dham yatra begins with Gangotri, Yamunotri temple gate openings
What's the story
The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most important pilgrimages in Hinduism, has begun with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi.
The occasion coincides with Akshay Tritiya, a day deemed extremely auspicious in Hindu culture.
Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will open on May 2 and May 4, respectively.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced all preparations for the yatra have been made.
Security focus
Chief Minister Dhami emphasizes security measures
Before the yatra, CM Dhami chaired a virtual meeting with all DMs to ensure strong security arrangements.
He said special focus should be on religious and tourist sites, especially those related to the yatra.
DMs were told to regularly monitor security in their areas and ensure the safety of pilgrims during the auspicious occasion.
Increased security
Enhanced security measures for Char Dham Yatra
Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, security has been tightened for the Char Dham Yatra.
DGP Deepam Seth confirmed about 6,000 cops, 17 PAC companies, and 10 paramilitary force companies have been deployed along yatra routes.
SDRF personnel will also be posted in over 65 accident-prone areas for the safety of devotees.
Pilgrimage details
Char Dham Yatra: A journey of spiritual significance
Char Dham Yatra is a pilgrimage for growth, liberation, and blessings from the deities.
It comprises four holy places in Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.
Each is dedicated to a different deity: Yamunotri and Gangotri to Goddess Yamuna and Ganga, respectively. Kedarnath, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, is dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Badrinath is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.