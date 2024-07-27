Windows 11 finally allows reversing mouse scroll directions from settings
Microsoft has rolled out a new update to its Windows 11 operating system, enabling users to reverse mouse scroll direction directly from the Settings panel, instead of diving into Registry editor. The tech giant has also announced that mouse settings have been updated to include the option to turn off enhanced mouse pointer precision. The variation of mouse sensitivity hinders building muscle memory with hand movements, especially during gaming. Disabling enhanced pointer precision can improve gaming experience.
Here's how to access new additions
As announced on the Windows Insider blog, users can head to Settings > Bluetooth & Device > Mouse to turn off enhanced mouse pointer precision or change mouse scrolling direction. Now, you can make the necessary adjustments via Settings.
File Explorer tab duplication, bug fixes
Along with the mouse scroll control changes, Microsoft's update also introduces a new feature for its File Explorer. This new functionality allows users to create copies of folder locations for easier access. The latest patch from Microsoft also addresses several bugs that have been reported in the Canary branch of Windows 11. Among these are some Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issues that users have encountered.
Stable release coming soon
According to Microsoft, the update is currently available on the Canary branch and is expected to be released on the main branch in a few weeks. The patch is small, but its additions are quite useful.