Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console might launch in India

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console might launch in India

By Akash Pandey 03:07 pm Nov 28, 202303:07 pm

The Legion Go supports up to 2TB of extra storage through its micro-SD slot

Lenovo's handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, is rumored to launch in India in March 2024, as per a post by video game journalist Rishi Alwani. However, the launch date is not set in stone and may change. The source of this information is an Instagram conversation between Lenovo Legion India's customer support and a user, Shanthosh Somasuntha. Also, do note that customer support talks about some "Legion Go laptop," which doesn't exist in the entire Legion lineup.

2/4

Legion Go features the largest display among Windows handheld consoles

The Legion Go features an 8.8-inch QHD (1600x2560 pixels) IPS touchscreen, which is the largest display, surpassing other Windows handheld gaming consoles like ASUS ROG Ally and AYA NEO series. The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch, 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 500-nits brightness. The gaming machine features a rear kickstand for propping it up on a surface. Unlike ROG Ally, it comes with detachable controllers.

3/4

It has 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM onboard

The Legion Go uses an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, and runs on the Windows 11 (Home) operating system. It offers 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The device packs a 2-cell 49.2Whr unit with Super Rapid Charge support (65W adapter included). It has dual 2W speakers, a headphone/mic combo port, two USB-C 4.0 ports, and a microSD card reader. Wirelss connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

4/4

Availability of the handheld gaming console in India

As of now, the ASUS ROG Ally is the only handheld gaming console officially available in India. Other popular consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck need to be imported. If the Lenovo Legion Go does launch in India, it could provide gamers with another option for a handheld gaming console in the country. However, it is crucial to wait for an official announcement from Lenovo regarding the launch.