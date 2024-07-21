In short Simplifying... In short Microsoft has launched a repair tool to fix the Blue Screen of Death errors caused by a problematic CrowdStrike update, affecting 8.5 million devices.

Microsoft's tool eases the repair process

Microsoft launches repair tool after CrowdStrike update impacts 8.5m devices

By Akash Pandey 06:10 pm Jul 21, 2024

What's the story Microsoft has unveiled a repair tool specifically designed to assist IT administrators in repairing Windows devices, impacted by a faulty update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The problematic update, released on Friday, resulted in approximately 8.5 million Windows devices crashing. The new repair tool from Microsoft enables the creation of a bootable USB drive that can be used to quickly restore the affected machines.

Software fix

CrowdStrike issues fix to rectify software glitch

CrowdStrike has also issued an update to correct its software that caused millions of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors. However, not all machines are capable of automatically receiving this fix. Some IT administrators discovered that repeatedly rebooting PCs can trigger the necessary update, while others had to manually boot into Safe Mode and delete the problematic CrowdStrike update file.

Streamlined recovery

Microsoft's tool simplifies repair process

Microsoft's repair tool simplifies the repair process by booting into its Windows PE environment via USB. It then accesses the disk of the affected machine and automatically deletes the problematic CrowdStrike file, enabling the machine to boot correctly. This method eliminates the need to boot into Safe Mode or have administrator rights on the machine, as it accesses the disk without booting into the local copy of Windows.

Enhanced support

It handles BitLocker encryption, provides additional support

If a disk is safeguarded by BitLocker encryption, Microsoft's tool will prompt for the BitLocker recovery key before proceeding to fix the CrowdStrike update issue. In addition to this repair tool, Microsoft has provided separate recovery steps for Windows Virtual Machines running on Azure. Furthermore, Microsoft has published recovery steps for all Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices on its support site.