India

IIT Bombay among world's top 150 universities: Report

IIT Bombay among world's top 150 universities: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 28, 2023 | 11:24 am 1 min read

IIT Bombay climbed 23 positions to get 149th rank

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been included in the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking. In the list released on Tuesday night, IIT Bombay climbed 23 positions to bag the 149th rank globally. The achievement is remarkable, as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was named in the list eight years ago at the 147th position.

IIT Delhi becomes second-highest-ranking Indian institute

This year, IIT Delhi fell from 174th rank to 197, becoming the second-highest-ranking Indian institution. Meanwhile, IISc Bangalore, which was the highest-ranking Indian university last year, fell 70 positions from its 155th rank to 225. Moreover, IIT Kharagpur slumped from 270 to 271, IIT Madras from 250 to 285, and IIT Kanpur from 264 to 278, among others.

US's MIT tops list for 12th consecutive time

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States (US) topped the list for the 12th consecutive time, while United Kingdom (UK)-based Cambridge University and Oxford University came in second and third, respectively. Additionally, Singapore's National University of Singapore (NUS) climbed three positions from rank 11 to break into the top 10 names as the first Asian university.

Share this timeline