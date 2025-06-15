Pune: Pedestrian bridge collapses, 2 dead, several feared drowned
What's the story
A pedestrian bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune's Dehu area collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leading to several people being swept away by the river's current.
The incident took place around 3:30pm and has reportedly left two dead and many others missing.
The bridge was a popular spot for devotees and tourists visiting the pilgrimage town of Dehu, associated with the revered Sant Tukaram.
Eyewitness accounts
Around 100 people were on or near the bridge
Local MLA Sunil Shelke, who was present at the scene, said around 100 people were on or near the bridge when it collapsed.
Eyewitnesses said the incident happened suddenly without any warning.
Local police officials suggest that 10-15 people may have been swept away by the river's strong current, Indian Express reported.
Investigation
Bridge in dilapidated condition
Preliminary investigations indicated that the bridge was in a dilapidated condition, raising questions about its maintenance.
Eyewitnesses also mentioned that motorcycles were present on the bridge at the time of the collapse, which may have added to its load and caused it to give way.
"The bridge was never meant to support such weight. There were motorcycles and heavy footfall—a recipe for disaster," said a local resident.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations are currently underway
Rescue operations are currently underway, led by the Talegaon Dabhade Police under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.
As per the latest reports, two bodies have been recovered, and 38 people have been rescued alive.
Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the spot to assist in rescue efforts.
10-12 ambulances are also stationed at the site for immediate medical aid to the injured.
Twitter Post
Rescue operations underway
VIDEO | Bridge collapses over Indrayani Bridge in Pune. Rescue operation is underway. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TnLBCrvvfH
Official responses
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirms
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that relief and rescue operations are underway. He said that some people have been injured and hospitalized while others are feared trapped or swept away.
NCP MP Supriya Sule also reacted on social media, saying, "This incident is very unfortunate and I pray to God that all these citizens are safe." She spoke to the Pune District Collector, who assured her of sending all necessary help.