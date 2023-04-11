Politics

Rs. 2 lakh for women who marry farmers' sons: Kumaraswamy

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 11, 2023, 07:36 pm 1 min read

Kumaraswamy said the initiative would encourage the marriage of farmers' children in Karnataka

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said his party would give two lakh rupees to women who will marry sons of farmers, reported India Today. Speaking at the Pancharathna rally in Kolar, he said the scheme would come into effect if his party wins in the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled for May 10.

Program will protect the self-respect of boys: Kumaraswamy

In his address, Kumaraswamy said the initiative would encourage the marriage of farmers' children in Karnataka. "I received a petition that girls are not ready to get married to farmers' sons... This is one of the programs to protect the self-respect of our boys," Kumaraswamy added. Notably, his party has released the first list of 93 candidates for the polls so far.