India

UP: Man without both legs, right arm clears UPSC CSE

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 25, 2023, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Suraj Tiwari met with a train accident in 2017

Suraj Tiwari, a 27-year-old resident of Kurawali town in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, has secured the 917th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. Tiwari's success is all the more remarkable because he lost both his legs, his right arm, and two fingers of his left arm in a train accident at Ghaziabad's Dadri in 2017, reported ANI.

Tiwari dropped out of college after accident

Following the accident, Tiwari dropped out of his Bachelor of Science course at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and battled depression, according to reports. It was a difficult period for Tiwari's family, as his elder brother had reportedly died earlier that year. However, Tiwari was back at JNU six months later and began pursuing a Bachelor of Arts course in Russian.

Tiwari cleared UPSC CSE on 2nd attempt

In 2020, Tiwari attempted the UPSC CSE for the first time just as COVID-19 struck. He succeeded in the second attempt. Meanwhile, his father, Ramesh Kumar Tiwari, told ANI, "I am very happy today, my son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed." His mother, Asha Devi Tiwari, also called her son "brave."

He is very brave: Tiwari's parents

Tiwari barely passed Class 12 exam in 2014

The success is also special for Tiwari as he barely passed his Class 12 exam in 2014 after failing the previous year. Speaking to The Print, he said persistence was the key to success. He added that he studied for a few hours every day with complete focus instead of studying for 15-16 hours.