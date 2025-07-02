Champions League T20 set to return: All we know
What's the story
The iconic Champions League T20 (CLT20) is set to make a comeback under a new branding—World Club Championship. According to a report published in The Cricketer, the revamped tournament will be held in 2026 and aims to be bigger and more inclusive than its predecessor. It will feature champion teams from top global T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, SA20, and The Hundred among others.
Tournament structure
Format likely to be similar to CLT20
The format of the impending World Club Championship is likely to be similar to that of the original CLT20. The tournament was first introduced in 2009, as top domestic sides from different countries battled it out for the T20 cup. This new global event promises an exciting platform for fans, showcasing thrilling clashes between franchises from various cricketing nations.
Endorsements
Backing from cricketing authorities
The proposed World Club Championship has already received strong backing from top cricketing authorities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and ICC Chairman Jay Shah are all in favor of this global event. ECB CEO Richard Gould confirmed that plans for the tournament are nearing finalization.
Team selection
Sending champions from The Hundred
In a major development, the ECB has said it will send The Hundred champions instead of T20 Blast to represent England. This decision highlights the growing popularity of this newer format. Gould also hinted at a possible women's version of the World Club Championship in future, saying "Without a doubt, at some point, there will be a World Club Championship for both men and women."
CL T20
More on Champions League T20
The Champions League T20 began in 2009 and ran until 2014. It was discontinued due to several reasons, including logistical challenges. The tournament was dominated by IPL teams, with three franchises regularly participating. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were the joint-most successful teams, winning two titles each. CSK were the last side to win the tournament, in 2014 Notably, Sydney Sixers and New South Wales Blues are the only other champions.