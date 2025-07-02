Champions League T20 set to return: All we know

The iconic Champions League T20 (CLT20) is set to make a comeback under a new branding—World Club Championship. According to a report published in The Cricketer, the revamped tournament will be held in 2026 and aims to be bigger and more inclusive than its predecessor. It will feature champion teams from top global T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League , Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, SA20, and The Hundred among others.

Tournament structure Format likely to be similar to CLT20 The format of the impending World Club Championship is likely to be similar to that of the original CLT20. The tournament was first introduced in 2009, as top domestic sides from different countries battled it out for the T20 cup. This new global event promises an exciting platform for fans, showcasing thrilling clashes between franchises from various cricketing nations.

Endorsements Backing from cricketing authorities The proposed World Club Championship has already received strong backing from top cricketing authorities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and ICC Chairman Jay Shah are all in favor of this global event. ECB CEO Richard Gould confirmed that plans for the tournament are nearing finalization.

Team selection Sending champions from The Hundred In a major development, the ECB has said it will send The Hundred champions instead of T20 Blast to represent England. This decision highlights the growing popularity of this newer format. Gould also hinted at a possible women's version of the World Club Championship in future, saying "Without a doubt, at some point, there will be a World Club Championship for both men and women."