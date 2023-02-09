Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Sandbox, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Sandbox, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 09, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 2.98% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 2.88% over the last 24 hours, trading at $22,583.91. It is 5.54% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 3.21% from yesterday to trade at $1,624.83. It has fallen 2.98% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $435.35 billion and $198.71 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $319.20, which is 3.86% down from yesterday and a 3.68% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.21% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.10%) and $0.088 (down 5.65%), respectively.

Solana is down by 4.95% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $240 (up 1.89%), $6.5310 (up 0.32%), $0.000011 (down 4.16%), and $1.26 (down 2.33%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.95%, while Polka Dot has fallen 6.70%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 9.68% of its value, whereas Polygon is 1.49% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Rocket Pool, Lido DAO, WOO Network, Frax Share, and Neo are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $47.17 (up 9%), $2.74 (up 2.95%), $0.22 (up 1.99%), $12.97 (up 0.98%), and $9.27 (up 0.79%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 6.54%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are SingularityNET, Render Token, The Graph, Flow, and Optimism. They are trading at $0.44 (down 29.42%), $1.66 (down 19.60%), $0.11 (down 16.46%), $1.08 (down 15.21%), and $2.61 (down 14.48%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $22.65 billion (up 3.38%) and $1.51 billion (down 8.80%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.63 billion which is down 10.37% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $19.41 (down 6.39%), $0.99 (down 0.09%), $6.59 (down 5.87%), $22,565.83 (down 2.94%), and $6.97 (down 3.29%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Flow are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.55 (down 7.32%), $0.77 (down 8.53%), $0.77 (down 12.16%), $11.50 (down 1.45%), and $1.09 (down 14.99%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $59.42 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $837.4 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $920.05 billion.