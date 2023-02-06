Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon rates

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2023, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Bitcoin has slipped 2.69% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,760.06. It is 4.04% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.86% from yesterday to trade at $1,618.76. It has fallen 1.01% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $438.77 billion and $198.02 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $322.51, a 2.92% fall from yesterday and 2.45% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 3.18% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.69% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.23%) and $0.099 (down 4%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.990 (down 0.92%), $6.6000 (down 2.93%), $0.000011 (down 5.74%), and $1.18 (down 5.32%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 4.34%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.50%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 22.58% of its value, whereas Polygon is 2.05% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

SingularityNET, The Graph, Render Token, UNUS SED LEO, and Gemini Dollar are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.44 (up 24.72%), $0.11 (up 16.23%), $1.83 (up 4.93%), $3.57 (up 2.71%), and $1 (up 0.47%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0%), $0.99 (down 0%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.41%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Aptos, Fantom, Loopring, Trust Wallet Token, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $14.61 (down 12.07%), $0.55 (down 11.03%), $0.33 (down 9.19%), $1.55 (down 8.11%), and $2.01 (down 7.95%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $17.76 billion (up 44.28%) and $1.14 billion (up 36.93%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.4 billion, which is up 31.10% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $19.74 (down 6.14%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $6.78 (down 6.47%), $22,732.11 (down 2.65%), and $6.91 (down 4.28%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Flow, Axie Infinity, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $5.64 (down 4.14%), $0.77 (down 7.03%), $1.10 (down 4.52%), $10.80 (down 6.14%), and $1.17 (down 1.34%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $38.67 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $817.34 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.