Apple to integrate these apps into Siri for voice-driven interactions

Apple is working with leading app developers in an effort to integrate their apps into the next generation of its voice assistant, Siri . The update will leverage an enhanced App Intents system for deeper integration between Siri, Apple Intelligence, and third-party apps. This would mark a major shift in how users interact with their devices.

System upgrade Enhancing app intents for a smarter Siri The App Intents system isn't new to Apple's ecosystem, having powered features like Shortcuts, Spotlight, and widgets for years. However, the upcoming version will enhance Siri's understanding of personal context and on-screen awareness. It will also allow for more seamless in-app actions. This upgrade promises a more intuitive and powerful assistant experience for users.

Developer beta Developers race against time Developers have a limited time to update their apps ahead of the public rollout, which will begin with Apple's developer beta program. A note in Apple's developer documentation says some Siri integration features are still in development and will be released in a future software update. This indicates that Apple is taking its time to ensure a smooth transition for developers and users alike.

App collaboration Key iOS apps to support the new Siri According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been working with the teams behind eight major iOS apps to develop App Intents support and ensure compatibility with the new Siri. These apps are Uber, AllTrails, Amazon, Threads, Temu, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The move shows Apple's plan to have key everyday apps ready for voice-driven interaction at launch.