India lost fighter jets in Pakistan conflict: CDS
What's the story
India's military has confirmed that it lost an unspecified number of fighter jets during the recent conflict with Pakistan.
The admission came from General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces.
Speaking to Bloomberg TV at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, he said while the exact number isn't important, understanding why they were down is crucial.
Escalation details
Conflict with Pakistan escalated after Kashmir attack
The conflict between India and Pakistan intensified after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 that killed mostly tourists.
The attack killed 26 civilians, which India blamed on Pakistan-backed terrorism, a claim denied by Islamabad.
The clashes included air, drone, and missile strikes along with artillery fire across their border.
Jet loss
General Chauhan refutes Pakistan's claim of shooting down 6 jets
General Chauhan also refuted Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian warplanes, calling it "absolutely incorrect."
"The good part is that we are able to understand the tactical mistake which we made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range," General Chauhan said.
Nuclear concerns
General Chauhan downplays nuclear war claims, criticizes Pakistan's weapons
General Chauhan also dismissed President Donald Trump's claim that the US helped prevent a nuclear war.
He said it was "far-fetched" to think either side was close to using atomic weapons.
The Indian military chief also downplayed Pakistan's use of Chinese-supplied weaponry, saying they "didn't work."
Precision strikes
General Chauhan confirms precision strikes on Pakistan's airfields
Despite the conflict, General Chauhan confirmed that India carried out precision strikes on heavily defended Pakistani airfields deep inside their territory.
He said these were done with "the precision of a meter."
The Indian military chief said the ceasefire is holding and will depend on Pakistan's future actions.
"We have laid clear red lines," he said.