What's the story

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has revealed that 15% of the armed forces' time during 'Operation Sindoor' was spent countering fake narratives.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, he said misinformation can quickly distort public perception during high-stakes operations.

"Combating fake news was a constant effort," he said, adding that India's communication strategy was deliberate and measured.