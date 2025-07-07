SEBI's move is aimed at reducing stigma

SEBI to drop word 'penalty' in its actions against brokers

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:02 pm Jul 07, 2025

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering removing the term "penalty" for its actions against brokers. The move is aimed at reducing the stigma associated with the word, K C Varshney, a whole-time member of SEBI, said today. Varshney questioned the appropriateness of using "penalty" in these cases, saying, "You know many of these are not actually penalty. And unnecessarily it is a stigma on the broker when it is imposed."