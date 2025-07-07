Jindal to invest ₹15,000cr in Odisha by 2030

Jindal (India) Ltd has secured approval from the Odisha government for its proposed greenfield steel plant. The facility, which will be set up with an investment of ₹3,600 crore, will manufacture special coated steel products. The company plans to invest a total of ₹15,000 crore in three phases in Odisha by 2030.

Plant features Facility to have a CRM The new facility will have a Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) with a Continuous Galvanizing Line (CGL) and a Color Coating Line (CCL) for the steel sheets. It will have an annual capacity of 9.6 lakh metric tons (MT). This phase of the project is expected to be commissioned by 2027.

Capacity expansion Plant's capacity to be raised to 30L MT/year Jindal India's fully-owned subsidiary, Jindal India Steel Tech Limited (JISTL), will also increase the total capacity of the Odisha factory to 30 lakh MT per year in the flat product division by 2030.