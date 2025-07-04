Video: Man sets relative's house on fire over ₹5L loan

#Bengaluru A man attempted to set a house on fire over an alleged financial dispute. #CCTV footage captured the accused, Subramani, pouring petrol on the main door, window, and footwear stand of the house belonging to Venkataramani and her son Satish, before setting it ablaze. pic.twitter.com/lAVawhyrej

Loan conflict

Details of the family feud

The dispute dates back to a ₹5 lakh loan Venkataramani lent to a relative, Parvati, for her daughter Mahalakshmi's wedding nearly eight years ago. The loan was never repaid despite repeated requests. The problem arose again recently during a family wedding, when Venkataramani asked Parvati to return the money. This fight is claimed to have resulted in verbal altercations, insults, and even threats. The accused, Subramani, is said to be the cousin of Parvati.