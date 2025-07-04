Video: Man sets relative's house on fire over ₹5L loan
What's the story
A family feud over an unpaid loan turned into a shocking arson incident in Bengaluru's Viveknagar. The accused, Subramani, allegedly set his relative Venkataramani's house ablaze on Tuesday evening. The incident was captured on CCTV and occurred around 5:30pm. Venkataramani and her son Mohan Das were inside the house when it was set on fire but were rescued by neighbors who heard their screams.
The fire damaged the front portion and windows
Loan conflict
Details of the family feud
The dispute dates back to a ₹5 lakh loan Venkataramani lent to a relative, Parvati, for her daughter Mahalakshmi's wedding nearly eight years ago. The loan was never repaid despite repeated requests. The problem arose again recently during a family wedding, when Venkataramani asked Parvati to return the money. This fight is claimed to have resulted in verbal altercations, insults, and even threats. The accused, Subramani, is said to be the cousin of Parvati.
Legal action
Fire damages front portion of the house
The CCTV footage showed Subramani pouring petrol on the house and setting it on fire before fleeing. The fire damaged the front portion and windows of the house. Satish, Venkataramani's other son, has filed a complaint against his aunt Parvati at Viveknagar Police Station. An FIR has been registered against Subramani, Parvati, and Mahalakshmi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (Sections 109, 326(g), 351(2), and 352). All three accused are currently absconding.