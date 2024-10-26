MS Dhoni appointed brand ambassador for Jharkhand Assembly election
Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed the brand ambassador for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. The Election Commission announced the decision after Dhoni gave his nod to use his image for election-related purposes. "Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given his consent to the Election Commission to use his photo," confirmed Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, adding they are coordinating with him for further details.
Dhoni to boost voter awareness in Jharkhand elections
As part of his role, Dhoni will be associated with the Systematic Voters's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program. The initiative seeks to improve voter awareness and get more people to participate in the electoral process. The Election Commission hopes to leverage Dhoni's immense popularity, especially among young voters, to boost turnout at the polls.
Jharkhand assembly elections: Key dates and alliances
The Jharkhand assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results will be declared on November 23. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the polls in alliance with AJSU, JD(U), and LJP, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has joined hands with Congress for the electoral battle.