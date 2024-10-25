Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent study reveals a concerning 50% drop in issues raised in the Delhi Assembly, with the average performance score of MLAs falling to 49.29% in 2024.

The Assembly has been criticized for inconsistent working days and a decline in health discussions, despite the ongoing pandemic and pollution threats.

While there's been a rise in inquiries related to crime, education, and transport, stormwater drainage issues have seen a significant drop. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi Assembly's 7th term raised only 649 issues

Delhi Assembly sees 50% drop in issues raised: Study

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:07 pm Oct 25, 202405:07 pm

What's the story A recent study by the Praja Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has revealed a shocking decline in the number of issues raised in the Delhi Assembly. According to the report, the 7th Assembly raised an average of just 649 issues annually, a 50% drop from its predecessor. The reduction raises concerns about the legislative body's effectiveness in addressing citizens' needs.

Performance drop

Decline in MLAs' performance score, engagement

The study also found a drop in the average performance score of MLAs, which dropped to 49.29% in 2024. Notably, eight MLAs didn't raise any issues between March 17, 2023, and April 8, 2024. "The overall performance of MLAs in the 7th Assembly paints a concerning picture," the report says, with average scores dropping from 51.30% in 2022 to just under half by this year's end.

Assembly operations

Inconsistent working days and decline in health discussions

The report also criticizes the Assembly for not having enough deliberations, pointing out inconsistency in working days since 2015, averaging only 17 per year. Although issue-raising has increased since 2021, discussions on health issues have decreased. This is alarming considering the pandemic's impact and constant pollution threats. Eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs didn't raise any questions in the last year, with two in judicial custody.

Issue trends

Rise in inquiries and decrease in drainage issues

The Delhi MLA Report Card 2024 evaluated legislators who completed a minimum of three years. It discovered that two MLAs didn't raise a single issue in four years. Despite these declines, there has been an increase in questions related to crime, education, and transport since 2021. However, stormwater drainage issues witnessed a concerning drop from 31 raised in 2021 to merely six by the end of last year.