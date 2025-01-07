What's the story

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor was given unconditional bail by a Patna court on Monday.

He was earlier sent to judicial custody after being detained by Bihar Police during a fast-unto-death protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The protest was held in support of students demanding the cancelation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - 70th Combined Competitive Examination over alleged irregularities.