Patna court grants bail to Prashant Kishor without conditions
What's the story
Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor was given unconditional bail by a Patna court on Monday.
He was earlier sent to judicial custody after being detained by Bihar Police during a fast-unto-death protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
The protest was held in support of students demanding the cancelation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) - 70th Combined Competitive Examination over alleged irregularities.
Bail proceedings
Initial bail conditions and subsequent judicial custody
Judge Arti Upadhyay had initially granted Kishor bail on a ₹25,000 bond and a promise not to participate in future protests.
However, Kishor's lawyer argued for unconditional bail and refused to sign the bail bond.
The court advised Kishor to approach the High Court if he disagreed with these conditions, leading to his judicial custody.
Release and statement
Kishor's unconditional bail and post-release statement
Later, Judge Upadhyay granted Kishor unconditional bail.
After his release, he addressed BPSC aspirants, saying, "There is no strength bigger than people's strength."
He alleged that police took him to Beur jail without proper documentation.
Kishor's advocate Kumar Amit said that Kishor should have got bail from the police station according to Supreme Court guidelines.
Protest details
Kishor's protest and re-examination attendance
Kishor started his protest on January 2, standing in solidarity with students after the government announced a re-examination for candidates who appeared at Bapu Pariksha Parisar center in Patna.
Of 12,000 candidates, only 5,943 appeared for the fresh test on January 4.
Kishor was represented by Advocate Shivanand Giri in court proceedings during this period.