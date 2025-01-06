Delhi polls: Congress picks Farhad Suri to face Manish Sisodia
What's the story
The Indian National Congress has fielded its veteran leader Farhad Suri against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections from Delhi's Jangpura seat.
The move paves the way for a battle of wits between two seasoned politicians.
While Suri is a former mayor of Delhi and senior Congress leader, Sisodia is shifting to Jangpura after back-to-back wins in Patparganj.
Candidate profile
Farhad Suri's political journey and background
A commerce graduate from Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Suri is the son of the late Tajdar Babar, former chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, and ex-MLA from Minto Road.
He first came to prominence in April 2006 when he was elected as Delhi mayor amid protests over a pending criminal case.
Back then, Bharatiya Janata Party members staged a walkout from the MCD House after Suri secured 107 votes.
Election history
Suri's previous electoral performance and opposition role
In the 2022 Delhi MCD elections, Suri had contested from the Daryaganj seat but lost to AAP's Sarika Chaudhary.
However, he has remained active in both, Congress and municipal politics, despite the loss.
Prior to his electoral defeat, Suri was the leader of the opposition in South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Political actions
Suri's recent political activities and legal opposition
Notably, in September 2024, Suri was among the Congress delegation that met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to protest against the extension of Mayor Shelly Oberoi's term.
The delegation argued that the move was "illegal" under Section 35 of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Act, which mandates that the mayoral position in its third year should be held by a member from a Scheduled Caste community.