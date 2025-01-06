What's the story

The Indian National Congress has fielded its veteran leader Farhad Suri against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Manish Sisodia in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections from Delhi's Jangpura seat.

The move paves the way for a battle of wits between two seasoned politicians.

While Suri is a former mayor of Delhi and senior Congress leader, Sisodia is shifting to Jangpura after back-to-back wins in Patparganj.