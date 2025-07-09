Best innings figures for England vs India in Lord's Tests

Across eras, several bowlers have etched their names into the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground Honors Board. Since hosting its first Test back in 1884, the Home of Cricket has seen some riveting bowling performances. The ground has had its fair share of English cricketing glory as well. Have a look at the best innings figures for England against India at Lord's (Tests).

#1 Alec Bedser: 7/49 in 1946 The best-ever innings figures for an England bowler against India at Lord's date back to 1946. Former pacer Alec Bedser took 7/49 in the first innings, restricting India to 200. He bowled 29.1 overs (11 maidens). England later won the match by 10 wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bedser is the only English bowler with seven wickets in a Test innings against India at Lord's.

#2 Ray Illingworth: 6/29 in 1967 Former spinner Ray Illingworth showcased his skills in the 1967 Lord's Test against India. He took 6/29 across 22.3 overs in the second innings as India were bowled out for 110. To date, Illingworth is the only English spinner with a six-plus wickets in a Test innings against India at Lord's. England later won that match by an innings and 124 runs.