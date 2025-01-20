What's the story

In a shocking turn of events, world-renowned chess champion Magnus Carlsen has been beaten in an online match by a nine-year-old prodigy.

The unexpected victory came during the Bullet Brawl event on Chess.com on Saturday.

Carlsen, who was playing with black pieces, lost to an account named Nayemhaque22.

The account is owned by FIDE Master Naim Haque from Bangladesh.