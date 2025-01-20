9-year-old prodigy defeats Carlsen in online chess, claims FIDE Master
In a shocking turn of events, world-renowned chess champion Magnus Carlsen has been beaten in an online match by a nine-year-old prodigy.
The unexpected victory came during the Bullet Brawl event on Chess.com on Saturday.
Carlsen, who was playing with black pieces, lost to an account named Nayemhaque22.
The account is owned by FIDE Master Naim Haque from Bangladesh.
In a twist, Haque revealed it wasn't him but his student, Ryan Rashid Mugdha, who was playing on his account during the match.
"I teach Mugdha chess and he always loves to play online. I let him use my ID and later he suddenly called me saying he had beaten Carlsen," Haque told The Business Standard.
The revelation adds another layer of intrigue to the already surprising outcome of the match.
The game turned decisive when Carlsen, in his 20th move, inexplicably sacrificed his queen.
Some speculate it could have been a mouse slip - a phenomenon unique to online chess.
Despite leading comfortably before this blunder, the balance of the game shifted dramatically in favor of his young opponent.
After struggling for an additional 30 moves post-blunder, Carlsen ultimately resigned.