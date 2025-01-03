What's the story

A 42-year-old New Orleans resident, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, carried out a deadly terror attack on New Year's Day when he drove a rented Ford F-150 Lightning into Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring many others.

Jabbar was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police officers after the attack.

Federal authorities have classified the horrific incident as an act of terrorism.