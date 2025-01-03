'Open Quran, bomb-making materials': Inside New Orleans attacker's home
A 42-year-old New Orleans resident, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, carried out a deadly terror attack on New Year's Day when he drove a rented Ford F-150 Lightning into Bourbon Street, killing 14 and injuring many others.
Jabbar was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police officers after the attack.
Federal authorities have classified the horrific incident as an act of terrorism.
Bomb-Making materials and Quran found in Jabbar's home
As part of their investigation, authorities conducted a search at Jabbar's North Houston trailer home, during which they found an open Quran.
The religious text was opened to Verse 9:111, a passage often interpreted by extremists as a call to violence.
Investigators suspect this verse played a significant role in Jabbar's radicalization.
Prior to the attack, he had posted videos online in which he allegedly discussed plans to kill his family and join ISIS before this summer.
FBI raid reveals chaos and personal traces in Jabbar's home
The FBI raid on Jabbar's home also uncovered a chaotic scene with bomb-making tools, chemical residues, and bottles strewn across the property.
A keffiyeh was discovered in his closet, and an inventory detailed compounds commonly used in bomb-making.
Among these alarming discoveries, signs of Jabbar's personal life were also visible. A back bedroom packed with children's toys and bunk beds hinted at his being a father to two daughters aged 15 and 20.
Jabbar's past: From Army staff sergeant to radicalized terrorist
Jabbar was a former Army staff sergeant who served for 10 years, including Afghanistan deployments from 2009-2019.
After leaving active duty in 2015 and the reserves in 2020, his life began to spiral due to financial issues stemming from two divorces and career struggles.
His radicalization shocked those who knew him.
His younger brother, Abdur Jabbar, said: "This is more some type of radicalization, not religion. He was a sweetheart really, a nice guy, a friend, really smart, caring."
Video from inside the attacker's home
A video from inside New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s Texas home shows a Quran open to Verse 9:111, a passage about martyrdom, alongside his kaffiya in his bedroom.
FBI determined that Jabbar carried out the attack alone
Muntaz Bashir, who lives next door, said he volunteered to help Jabbar move that morning, but the killer indicated that he was moving to a furnished apartment in New Orleans and would not be carrying anything with him.
The FBI determined that Jabbar carried out the attack alone after reviewing his social media accounts, conducting "hundreds" of interviews with witnesses, and searching three cell phones and two laptop computers discovered from an Airbnb linked to him.