HMPV, an RNA virus causing cold-like symptoms, is creating a scare in China, with northern regions being the hardest hit.

The virus, which can lead to severe bronchitis and pneumonia, has no current vaccine, prompting China to pilot a monitoring system for unknown pneumonia.

Neighboring regions are closely monitoring the situation, while studies reveal HMPV is a common cause of respiratory infections in children, second only to the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

HMPV mainly affects children and elderly people

What's HMPV, a little-known virus causing COVID-like scare in China

By Chanshimla Varah 04:13 pm Jan 03, 202504:13 pm

What's the story A little-know virus called the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is reportedly causing a medical scare in China, which is still reeling from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. The virus, which mainly affects children, the elderly, and immunocompromised people, has been spreading rapidly in northern China. Authorities have urged citizens to wear face masks and practice frequent handwashing to curb its spread.

Virus profile

HMPV: A global respiratory pathogen with no vaccine

HMPV is an RNA virus belonging to the Pneumoviridae family. It was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch researchers. It causes common cold-like symptoms, including cough, fever, nasal congestion and wheezing. In severe cases, it may cause bronchitis and pneumonia. Unlike COVID-19 and the flu, there is no vaccine for HMPV at present. Expecting cases to rise, China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration has said it was piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin.

Outbreak epicenter

Northern China worst hit by HMPV outbreak

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that northern China is the worst affected region in this HMPV outbreak. The CDC has issued guidelines recommending social distancing, good hygiene practices, and proper ventilation of indoor spaces. While social media reports of overwhelmed hospitals and crematories, neither Chinese officials nor the World Health Organization (WHO) has yet declared a state of emergency.

Regional response

Neighboring regions monitor HMPV outbreak closely

The outbreak has led neighboring Asian regions to keep a close watch on the situation. While Hong Kong has reported very few cases, Japan is grappling with its own influenza outbreak. Japan reported 94,259 flu patients in a week ending December 15 across 5,000 hospitals and clinics. According to the US CDC's respiratory virus surveillance systems, HMPV cases increased significantly in the spring of last year. It crowded hospital intensive care units with young children and the elderly.

Infection rise

Rise in acute respiratory infections among young individuals

At its peak in mid-March, about 11% of tested specimens tested positive for HMPV. Studies show that HMPV causes as much havoc in the US each year as the flu and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a closely related virus. One research of patient samples collected over a 25-year period discovered that it was the second most common cause of respiratory infections in children, after only RSV.

Prevention

Prevention agencies to verify and handle cases

Kan Biao from China's disease control authority said that different respiratory infectious diseases are expected during winter and spring, but overall case numbers this year would be smaller than last year. The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration will establish a mechanism for laboratories to report cases and disease control and prevention organizations to verify and handle them, according to state broadcaster CCTV.