Sensex climbs to 61,872 points, Nifty settles above 18,320 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 25, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.69% to close at 9,332 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.16% to 61,872.62 points while the Nifty gained 0.2% to end at 18,321.15 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 64.4 points, or 0.69%, to close at 9,332 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY CONSUMPTION, and NIFTY INFRA led the way, gaining 1.1%, 0.75%, and 0.67%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Enterpris emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.8%, 2.66%, and 2.5%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Wipro, Tata Motors, and UPL, which plunged 1.4%, 1.03%, and 0.95%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.11% to 3,201.26 points while Hang Seng Index fell 1.97% to 18,746.92 points. Nikkei index witnessed a rise of 0.38%, closing at 30,801.13 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.61% lower to 12,484.16 points.

INR depreciated 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.07% to end at Rs. 82.74 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. The gold price settled at Rs. 59,836 and the silver price ended at Rs. 71,000. Crude oil futures fell by $0.42, or 0.57%, to $73.43 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel costing Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change as diesel sells for Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,241.51, a 1.88% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,785.93, down 1.67%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (flat), $305.46 (1.05% down), and $0.3581 (2.55% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07035, down 1.15% from yesterday.