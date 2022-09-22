Sensex falls to 59,119 points, Nifty ends at 17,629
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.57% to 59,119.72 points, the Nifty fell 0.5% to settle at 17,629.8 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap indices witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.38% to 8,661.15 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.
Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY CONSUMPTION, and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 1.81%, 1.31%, and 1.29%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Titan Company, HUL, and Asian Paints, which climbed 2.79%, 2.63%, and 2.47%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.08%, 2.12%, and 2.07%, respectively.
On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 1.09% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 80.85 in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 49,334, while the silver prices climbed by 0.55% to end at Rs. 56,729. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $0.33, or 0.4% to $84.16 per barrel.
Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Thursday slipped 296.67 points, or 1.61%, to 18,147.95 points while the Nikkei rose 159.3 points, or 0.58%, to 27,153.83 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 204.86 points, or 1.79%, to 11,220.19 points.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $19,162.83 which is 0.89% up from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 3.56% and is currently trading at $1,290.30. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $268.38 (0.49% up), and $0.4521 (0.53% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.3% higher compared to yesterday at $0.0588.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.