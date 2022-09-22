Business

Sensex falls to 59,119 points, Nifty ends at 17,629

Sensex falls to 59,119 points, Nifty ends at 17,629

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 22, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.38% to 8,661 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.57% to 59,119.72 points, the Nifty fell 0.5% to settle at 17,629.8 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap indices witnessed an upward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.38% to 8,661.15 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY CONSUMPTION, and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 1.81%, 1.31%, and 1.29%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Titan Company, HUL, and Asian Paints, which climbed 2.79%, 2.63%, and 2.47%, respectively. Power Grid Corporation, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.08%, 2.12%, and 2.07%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 1.09% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 1.09% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 80.85 in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 49,334, while the silver prices climbed by 0.55% to end at Rs. 56,729. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $0.33, or 0.4% to $84.16 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Thursday slipped 296.67 points, or 1.61%, to 18,147.95 points while the Nikkei rose 159.3 points, or 0.58%, to 27,153.83 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 204.86 points, or 1.79%, to 11,220.19 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $19,162.83 which is 0.89% up from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 3.56% and is currently trading at $1,290.30. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (flat), $268.38 (0.49% up), and $0.4521 (0.53% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.3% higher compared to yesterday at $0.0588.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.