BJP may snoop on Opposition again, buying Pegasus-like-spyware Cognyte: Congress

Apr 10, 2023

Congress has accused BJP-led Centre of buying new spyware similar to Pegasus

Congress's spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre of attempting to buy new spyware, "Cognyte," for snooping on its ministers and the Opposition. The party spokesperson claimed that the Centre was planning to spend nearly Rs. 986 crore on it. The allegations come amid reports that the Indian government bought equipment from an Israeli spyware firm, Cognyte Software Ltd.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP-led Central government was accused of acquiring Pegasus and installing it on the devices of politicians and journalists in 2019.

When pressed by the Opposition for a debate on Pegasus, the government refused, citing national security concerns.

Following a probe, the Supreme Court observed that the government did not cooperate with the probe committee by refusing to disclose whether it had acquired Pegasus.

BJP government using spyware on its own ministers: Pawan Khera

Accusing the Centre of looking for an alternative to the "infamous" Pegasus spyware, Congress leader Khera said, "The '2 spies' of this country do not trust anyone. That's why they are spending crores of rupees of taxpayers like us in buying spy software." He also alleged that the government is also using the software to spy on its own ministers.

Congress spokesperson alleges new spyware 'Cognyte' works similar to Pegasus

The Congress leader went on to allege that the government is using the technology to spy on the opposition, journalists, judges, and ordinary people. Khera also stated that many people were unaware of "Cognyte," which operated similarly to Pegasus but was less publicized. However, he stated that a US law firm revealed that "Cognyte" "regularly targets" individuals for information using "unethical methods."

Watch: Khera addressing press conference in Delhi

Congress demanded answers from Centre over procurement of spyware

With the accusations, the Congress has demanded answers, such as whether it purchased equipment from "Cognyte," and which ministry was tasked with purchasing the software. The party also demanded that the government reveal how much money it spent on the spyware. It also asks them to explain why this software, about which little is known, is being finalized.

What do we know about Pegasus spyware?

Military-grade spyware called Pegasus was created by the Israel-based company NSO Group and is only accessible to verified government clients. In 2019, reports that it was being used by several countries to track people made the headlines. A multinational coalition of media outlets revealed the identities of 50,000 prospective monitoring targets in July 2021, including 300 Indians.