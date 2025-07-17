Lesser-known dance forms of Kerala 

Known for its rich cultural heritage, Kerala has a variety of traditional dance forms. While some are widely known, many still remain hidden in the villages, giving us a glimpse of the region's diverse cultural tapestry. These performances aren't just artistic expressions but also reflect social and historical narratives of the communities. Let's explore these lesser-known dances of Kerala.

Ritual performance Theyyam: The divine dance Theyyam is a ritualistic dance form that is a blend of dance, music, and mime. Mostly performed in northern Kerala, it includes elaborate costumes and face painting. The performers are said to become deities during the performance, offering a spiritual experience to participants and spectators alike. This dance form is generally performed in village temples or sacred groves and draws locals who come to see this divine spectacle.

Women's dance Thiruvathirakali: A celebration of womanhood Thiruvathirakali is a graceful group dance that is performed by women during festivals such as Onam. The dancers rhythmically move around a lamp or floral arrangement known as pookalam. The women are dressed in traditional attire and sing folk songs as they sway in unison. This dance celebrates femininity and community bonding among women in Kerala's villages.

Folk tradition Kummattikali: Masked revelry Kummattikali is a colorful mask dance, which is famous during Onam festivities in villages of central Kerala. Participants wear wooden masks depicting different characters from mythology or folklore and dance to the tune of lively folk songs played on traditional instruments like chenda drums or cymbals called elathalam. The colorful performance brings joy to villagers as they celebrate their culture together.