Peaceful villages in Mediterranean islands: A list 
 
 

By Simran Jeet
Jul 17, 2025
03:21 pm
If you are a Mediterranean lover, you must know by now that the region is dotted with stunning islands. While most islands are home to crowded tourist destinations, the Mediterranean also hosts remote islands with villages that reflect the essence of traditional life. The lesser-known places offer a mix of local culture, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mind-blowing historical architecture. Here are enchanting villages on Mediterranean islands for those seeking tranquility and authenticity.

Olympos

Discovering the village of Olympos

If you want to visit a village that feels like it's stuck in time, head to the Olympos village on the Karpathos island in Greece. Situated on a mountain slope, the village offers stunning views of the Aegean Sea. The village is famous for its traditional windmills and brightly painted houses embellished with elaborate designs. You can stroll through narrow streets and witness local customs preserved for centuries.

Calasetta

Exploring Calasetta's coastal charm

Calasetta is located on Sant'Antioco Island off the southwestern coast of Sardinia, Italy. This quaint fishing village has whitewashed buildings and stunning beaches with crystal-clear waters. The town's history is evident from its unique Italian-Ligurian blend seen in both architecture and cuisine. Calasetta offers an ideal setting for leisurely strolls along its picturesque harbor.

Vis Town

Unveiling Vis Town's historical allure

On Croatia's island of Vis sits Vis Town, a place steeped in history from ancient times. It was called Issa by Greek settlers around 397 BC. Today, visitors can witness vestiges from eras, even Roman ruins. Venetian-style buildings line cobblestone streets that lead down towards azure waters. These shores lie close to vineyards that produce famous wines like Vugava or Plavac Mali grape varieties grown locally.

La Mola

Experiencing Formentera's La Mola village

La Mola, sitting at Formentera Island's edge in the Balearic archipelago, Spain, gives breathtaking views. It is famous for its weekly artisan market every Wednesday and Sunday. At this market, local artisans display their handmade crafts, jewelry, textiles, and pottery. This market is an ideal place to get something unique as a souvenir while soaking in the laid-back atmosphere and friendly locals eager to share their stories.