Peaceful villages in Mediterranean islands: A list 

If you are a Mediterranean lover, you must know by now that the region is dotted with stunning islands. While most islands are home to crowded tourist destinations, the Mediterranean also hosts remote islands with villages that reflect the essence of traditional life. The lesser-known places offer a mix of local culture, awe-inspiring landscapes, and mind-blowing historical architecture. Here are enchanting villages on Mediterranean islands for those seeking tranquility and authenticity.

Olympos Discovering the village of Olympos If you want to visit a village that feels like it's stuck in time, head to the Olympos village on the Karpathos island in Greece. Situated on a mountain slope, the village offers stunning views of the Aegean Sea. The village is famous for its traditional windmills and brightly painted houses embellished with elaborate designs. You can stroll through narrow streets and witness local customs preserved for centuries.

Calasetta Exploring Calasetta's coastal charm Calasetta is located on Sant'Antioco Island off the southwestern coast of Sardinia, Italy. This quaint fishing village has whitewashed buildings and stunning beaches with crystal-clear waters. The town's history is evident from its unique Italian-Ligurian blend seen in both architecture and cuisine. Calasetta offers an ideal setting for leisurely strolls along its picturesque harbor.

Vis Town Unveiling Vis Town's historical allure On Croatia's island of Vis sits Vis Town, a place steeped in history from ancient times. It was called Issa by Greek settlers around 397 BC. Today, visitors can witness vestiges from eras, even Roman ruins. Venetian-style buildings line cobblestone streets that lead down towards azure waters. These shores lie close to vineyards that produce famous wines like Vugava or Plavac Mali grape varieties grown locally.