Top island hikes to try in Scandinavia 

Scandinavia has many islands with serene hiking trails, ideal for those yearning for peace and nature. From rugged coastlines to lush forests, the islands make for a unique opportunity to explore varying terrains. Whether you are a pro hiker or a casual walker, these trails guarantee stunning views and a welcome break from the chaos of daily life. Here are the most amazing Scandinavian islands with hiking trails worth exploring.

Lofoten Lofoten Islands: A hiker's paradise Norway's Lofoten Islands are famous for their dramatic peaks and beautiful fjords. The archipelago features several trails depending on your skill level. Hikers can relish panoramic views of the surrounding sea and mountains, particularly during the midnight sun in summer. The Reinebringen trail is especially popular, providing spectacular vistas after a tough climb.

Gotland Gotland: Sweden's largest island Sweden's largest island Gotland is famous for its rich history and unique limestone formations, known as rauks. The island has several well-marked hiking paths which take you through postcard-like villages and along stunning coastlines. The Ekstakusten trail is especially famous for its breathtaking views over the Baltic Sea and chances to spot local wildlife.

Bornholm Bornholm: Denmark's sunniest spot Often dubbed Denmark's sunniest island, Bornholm makes for an ideal spot to explore the joys of hiking. With its diverse terrain, which includes rocky cliffs, sandy beaches, and dense forests, the island offers something for every kind of hiker. Trails like the coastal path around Hammerknuden give trekkers breathtaking views of the ocean along with the opportunity to explore historical sites like medieval ruins.