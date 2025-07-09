Most beautiful villages in the Alps: A list

We all know about the stunning landscapes and famous ski resorts of the Alps. However, what most of us don't know is that the majestic mountains are also home to lesser-known villages, which offer a perfect serene retreat. These hidden gems provide an escape from busy touristy places, letting you connect with nature and local culture.

Hallstatt Charming village of Hallstatt Hallstatt is a fairy-tale village in Austria's Salzkammergut region. Famous for its fairytale lakeside setting, the village offers breathtaking views of the mighty Alps. You can walk around its narrow streets lined with 16th-century buildings or enjoy a boat ride on Lake Hallstatt. The village also hosts the Hallstatt Salt Mine, one of the oldest salt mines in the world, giving a peek into its history.

Alpbach Peaceful retreat in Alpbach Alpbach has been often called Austria's most beautiful village owing to its traditional wooden architecture and stunning location. Tucked away amid lush meadows and rolling hills, Alpbach is a peaceful retreat away from the throng of tourists. One can explore the hiking trails for panoramic views of the Tyrolean Alps, or attend cultural events such as the annual European Forum Alpbach.

Guarda Tranquility at Guarda village Located in Switzerland's Engadin Valley, Guarda is famous for its well-preserved Engadin houses decorated with intricate sgraffito decorations. This small village gives you peace in the midst of stunning alpine scenery, with hiking opportunities along picturesque trails leading through forests and pastures dotted with wildflowers during summer months.