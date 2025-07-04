Disabled-friendly beaches in Greece: A list

The Greek islands are famous for their gorgeous beaches and blue waters. For travelers with disabilities, accessible and friendly beaches can make the vacation much more enjoyable. Several islands have put in a lot of work to make sure their beaches are welcoming to all, providing amenities and facilities such as ramps, accessible restrooms, and beach wheelchairs. Here are some of those Greek islands.

Crete Crete's accessible beach options Crete is one of the most accessible of all Greek islands. A few beaches on this island are equipped with facilities for disabled visitors. The Elounda Beach has ramps and special pathways that allow wheelchair users to traverse the sandy shores easily. Moreover, many hotels in Crete also offer services specifically designed to cater to guests with mobility challenges.

Rhodes Rhodes' inclusive beach facilities Notably, Rhodes has also taken measures to make its beaches inclusive for everyone. Elli Beach, especially, is known for its accessibility features such as ramps and specially designed sunbeds for people with mobility issues. The local authorities have even installed floating wheelchairs at various points to ensure that differently-abled people can enjoy swimming in the sea safely.

Santorini Santorini's efforts in accessibility Santorini may be widely known for its stunning views and one-of-a-kind architecture, but it also has more accessible beach options. Perissa Beach is one such place where efforts have been made to accommodate disabled visitors. The beach offers wooden pathways leading directly into the water, and has staff available to lend a helping hand when needed.