Cycling in the Netherlands: Top routes to explore
What's the story
With its cycling-friendly infrastructure, the Netherlands is a true paradise for cyclists. The country boasts of more than 35,000 kilometers of dedicated bike paths, offering a variety of routes for casual riders and seasoned cyclists alike. From scenic countryside trails to urban paths cutting through the busy cities, Netherlands offers an unmatched cycling experience. Let's take a look at some popular cycling routes in this cyclist's heaven.
Countryside
Exploring the Dutch countryside
Cycling through Dutch countryside is a peaceful experience because of its flat lands and picturesque views. The Green Heart route is especially famous as it takes cyclists through verdant meadows and quaint villages. Riders can witness windmills dotting the landscape and traditional Dutch farms on their way. This route is an amazing opportunity to connect with nature and experience quintessential Dutch culture.
Urban routes
Urban cycling adventures
For cityscape lovers, urban cycling routes provide a unique view of Dutch cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The cities have some of the most extensive networks of bike lanes, which enable cyclists to visit iconic landmarks with ease. In Amsterdam, you can cycle along its canals or visit its famous museums without having to worry about traffic congestion. Rotterdam's modern architecture and vibrant street art add to the urban cycling experience.
Coastal routes
Coastal pathways along the North Sea
The North Sea coast offers another thrilling option for cyclists looking for gorgeous views and fresh sea air. The LF1 North Sea Route runs from Belgium to Denmark along sandy beaches and dunes easily reachable from big cities such as The Hague or Haarlem. Not only does this route offer gorgeous views all along, you would have plenty of opportunities to stop at quaint seaside towns on the way.
Historical routes
Historical trails through time
History buffs will be delighted to cycle through Utrecht and Maastricht, where ancient Roman roads blend with medieval castles, fortresses, and churches. The trails provide amazing glimpses into the bygone eras, all while being surrounded by the beauty of nature. The heritage of every place adds to the story of Europe, making the two destinations ideal to tour around on a bicycle for history lovers.