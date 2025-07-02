Cycling in the Netherlands: Top routes to explore

With its cycling-friendly infrastructure, the Netherlands is a true paradise for cyclists. The country boasts of more than 35,000 kilometers of dedicated bike paths, offering a variety of routes for casual riders and seasoned cyclists alike. From scenic countryside trails to urban paths cutting through the busy cities, Netherlands offers an unmatched cycling experience. Let's take a look at some popular cycling routes in this cyclist's heaven.

Countryside Exploring the Dutch countryside Cycling through Dutch countryside is a peaceful experience because of its flat lands and picturesque views. The Green Heart route is especially famous as it takes cyclists through verdant meadows and quaint villages. Riders can witness windmills dotting the landscape and traditional Dutch farms on their way. This route is an amazing opportunity to connect with nature and experience quintessential Dutch culture.

Urban routes Urban cycling adventures For cityscape lovers, urban cycling routes provide a unique view of Dutch cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The cities have some of the most extensive networks of bike lanes, which enable cyclists to visit iconic landmarks with ease. In Amsterdam, you can cycle along its canals or visit its famous museums without having to worry about traffic congestion. Rotterdam's modern architecture and vibrant street art add to the urban cycling experience.

Coastal routes Coastal pathways along the North Sea The North Sea coast offers another thrilling option for cyclists looking for gorgeous views and fresh sea air. The LF1 North Sea Route runs from Belgium to Denmark along sandy beaches and dunes easily reachable from big cities such as The Hague or Haarlem. Not only does this route offer gorgeous views all along, you would have plenty of opportunities to stop at quaint seaside towns on the way.