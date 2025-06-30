5 stunning labyrinths worth exploring

Labyrinths have intrigued travelers for ages, providing one-of-a-kind experiences that combine history, art, and nature. These complex trails are located in different parts of the world, each telling an interesting story of its own. From the ancient to the contemporary, labyrinths give the wanderers a soulful journey. Here are five mesmerizing labyrinths around the world that guarantee an unforgettable travel experience.

Chartres Labyrinth Chartres Cathedral's historic pathway Located in France, the labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral is one of the most famous from the medieval period. Built in the early 13th century, it spans over 12 meters in diameter and is embedded into the cathedral's floor. Visitors today can trace these ancient steps while admiring the stunning architecture surrounding them.

Longleat Maze The majestic Longleat Hedge Maze In Wiltshire, England, Longleat House has one of Britain's largest hedge mazes. Spread over nearly 1.5 acres, it has more than two miles of pathways. This maze tests how good you are with directions, with its intricate design made from over 16,000 English yew trees. It opened to the public in 1978 and promises an exciting adventure for families and individuals alike.

Reignac-sur-Indre Maze The intricate Reignac-Sur-Indre maze France also houses another incredible maze in Reignac-sur-Indre. One of the largest plant mazes in the world when it was designed in 1996, it sprawls across four hectares and alters its design every year depending on different themes. This living maze offers an evolving experience as guests walk through the towering corn or sunflower plants, depending on the season.

Dole Plantation Maze Dole Plantation's Pineapple Garden Maze Located on Oahu Island in Hawaii, USA, Dole Plantation has a pineapple garden maze which has been a Guinness World Record holder for one of the biggest permanent mazes in the world since 2008. Spread over three acres with over two miles long paths, it is shaped like the fruit itself. Visitors get to solve puzzles on their way while learning about Hawaiian culture in lush tropics.