Where to go for jungle trekking: Top spots

Jungle trekking is a unique way to discover the world's most mysterious and pristine landscapes. From dense rainforests to hidden trails, these adventures are a great way to connect with nature in its purest form. Whether you are an experienced trekker or a curious beginner, jungle trekking can be both challenging and rewarding. Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing jungle paths around the globe.

Amazon Insights Amazon rainforest: The lungs of the Earth Due to its humongous size and biodiversity, the Amazon Rainforest is often called the lungs of the Earth. Spreading over nine countries, it can give trekkers an opportunity to see an unmatched variety of flora and fauna. Trails here can be short day hikes to multi-day expeditions deep inside the forest. Trekkers should be ready for humid conditions and pack essentials like waterproof clothing and insect repellent.

Borneo exploration Borneo's dense jungles: A biodiversity hotspot Home to some of the world's oldest rainforests, Borneo is a paradise for jungle trekking enthusiasts. The jungles of the island are rife with wildlife including orangutans and pygmy elephants. As treks in Borneo usually include making one's way through dense vegetation and crossing rivers, sturdy footwear is a must. It is also advisable to hire local guides well-versed with these complicated terrains.

Costa Rica trails Costa Rica's cloud forests: A misty adventure If you're looking for a different kind of jungle trekking experience, Costa Rica's cloud forests won't disappoint you. Covered in mist, these forests are home to some of the most diverse plant and animal life on the planet. The forests are found at the altitude where clouds meet mountain ranges, creating unique ecosystems with rare plants and animals. Trekking here demands good physical fitness.