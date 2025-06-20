Your 5-day itinerary to Greece
What's the story
Greece is famous for its beautiful islands, but apart from the popular ones, there are also hidden gems, waiting to be explored.
These offbeat islands provide a whole new experience, be it quiet beaches or quaint little villages.
Within five days you can discover the beauty and culture of these gorgeous islands.
Here's how you can plan your trip to Greece's unknown islands.
Amorgos adventure
Explore the tranquil island of Amorgos
Amorgos is famous for its crystal-clear waters and picturesque landscapes.
The island offers hiking trails leading to breathtaking views or secluded beaches where you can relax.
The island's traditional villages give a glimpse of local life, with charming architecture and welcoming locals.
Don't forget to visit the Monastery of Hozoviotissa, perched on a cliffside giving you panoramic views of the Aegean Sea.
Folegandros escape
Discover the charm of Folegandros
Folegandros is another small island that enthralls visitors with its rugged beauty and tranquility.
The main village Chora has narrow lanes dotted with whitewashed houses and colorful bougainvillea.
Take leisurely strolls through this charming town or hike to Kastro for breathtaking sunset views over the sea.
The island's pristine beaches offer ideal places to unwind, far away from the madding crowds.
Koufonisia Retreat
Unwind on serene Koufonisia
Koufonisia is two small islands that offer pristine beaches and turquoise waters perfect for swimming and snorkeling.
While Pano Koufonisi is more developed, it still has an authentic charm with its laid-back vibe, Kato Koufonisi is mostly untouched by tourism, making it a place to get solitude in nature's splendor.
Both are easily accessible by boat, making them perfect day trips during your Greek island adventure.
Astypalea Insights
Experience authenticity in Astypalea
Astypalea borrows from the best of both Cyclades and Dodecanese, giving you the best of culture along with stunning views.
Explore Hora's Venetian castle overlooking the azure seas below, and stroll through winding alleys to discover hidden cafes serving delicious local cuisine.
Nearby, Livadi beach with golden sands and clear waters, beckons you to relax after discovering this beautiful offbeat destination.