Cycling through Portugal's coast: Top routes to explore 

Cycling along Portugal 's cliffs and coastal paths is an ideal way to explore the country's stunning landscapes. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these routes allow you to witness Portugal's natural beauty up close. Be it an experienced cyclist or a casual rider, the paths are ideal for all. Here are some of the best cycling routes along Portugal's coast, and what makes them special.

Algarve Ride The Algarve coastline adventure The Algarve region is famous for its dramatic cliffs and golden beaches. Cycling here presents a breathtaking experience with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The route from Lagos to Sagres is particularly popular, spanning over 40km of scenic coastline. Cyclists can stop at the picturesque villages and secluded coves along the way. The terrain ranges from flat stretches to challenging hills, ideal for intermediate riders looking for a bit of both- relaxation and adventure.

Lisbon trails Lisbon's coastal pathways Lisbon also has a few coastal cycling paths that help explore urban places along with the seaside. One such route is the 30-kilometer-long path from Belem Tower to Cascais. This route takes you past historical landmarks and colorful neighborhoods, before arriving at the lovely town of Cascais. The mostly flat trail is easy for beginners, with plenty of opportunities to stop at cafes or beach-side picnic.

Vicentina Route Exploring Costa Vicentina Costa Vicentina is a part of the Southwest Alentejo Natural Park, which offers stunning unspoiled landscapes for cycling lovers. The path between Vila Nova de Milfontes and Odeceixe passes through approximately 50 kilometers of varied terrains, from forests, farmland to the coastal cliffs. The region is less crowded than other parts of Portugal's coast, so cyclists can soak in nature without any distractions.