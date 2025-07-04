Drape it like a pro: Scarf styles that shine

Scarves have always been a go-to for many celebrities, and it is easy to see why. They are the perfect accessory, and can take any outfit from drab to fab. Be it a casual outing or a red carpet appearance, scarves can instantly add an element of elegance and sophistication. Here's how celebrities drape their scarves for timeless elegance, and how you can too!

Simple style The classic drape The classic drape is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to wear a scarf. Celebrities also prefer this style for its effortless look. Just drape the scarf around the neck without tying it, and the elongated silhouette adds grace to any ensemble. This method works well with both lightweight and heavier fabrics, making it a perfect choice for all seasons.

Chic knot Knot it up Tying a knot in your scarf can instantly take your look from casual to chic. Many celebrities choose this style when they want to add an element of structure and interest to their outfits. A simple knot at the front or side of the neck can make a bold statement without overpowering your overall appearance. Playing around with different knot styles helps you discover what best suits your personal fashion sense.

Fashion forward Belted scarf look For the fashion-forward folks, belting a scarf is an ideal option. Celebrities are often seen doing this, wrapping the scarf around their shoulders or waist and then cinching it with a belt. It not only emphasizes the waistline but also adds the much-needed layers and textures to an outfit, giving it depth and visual interest.

Retro vibe Headscarf elegance Wearing a scarf as a headpiece gives you retro vibes of old Hollywood glamour. Many celebrities love this look on sunny days or when they want something elegant without putting in much effort. Simply fold the scarf into a triangle and tie it under the chin or at the nape of the neck, and you have both functionality and flair.