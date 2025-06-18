5 iconic sunglasses to elevate your style
What's the story
Celebrity sunglasses are not just sun-protecting gears, they are style statements.
Oversized frames to sleek aviators, celebrities don the coolest of designs throughout the year.
In this article, we take a look at some iconic styles, and give you tips to incorporate them into your wardrobe.
Bold choices
Oversized frames for bold statements
Oversized frames have been celebrities' favorite for making bold fashion statements.
These sunglasses provide extensive coverage and lend an air of mystery to any look.
Spotted on red carpets and casual outings alike, oversized frames can suit all face cuts and outfits.
They are just perfect for all those who wish to stand out while being sophisticated.
Classic appeal
Aviators: Timeless elegance
Aviator sunglasses continue to be a timeless choice in celebrity fashion circles.
With their sleek design and versatility, aviators are perfect for formal as well as casual settings.
Celebrities usually team them with everything- from tailored suits to relaxed beachwear- and that's how versatile they are.
The classic appeal of aviators is such that they never go out of fashion.
Vintage vibes
Cat-eye sunglasses: Retro glamour
Bringing retro glamour back in modern fashion are cat-eye sunglasses with their signature upswept edges.
Popularized by Hollywood icons in the mid-twentieth century, the style is still a favorite of contemporary celebrities looking for vintage vibes with a modern twist.
Adding an elegant touch to any ensemble, cat-eye frames make the perfect choice for those who love classic aesthetics.
Artistic flair
Round frames: Bohemian chic
Round frame sunglasses are the bohemian chic look that artists and free spirits in the celebrity world swear by.
These glasses add an artistic flair that goes perfectly with eclectic styles and out-of-the-box outfits.
Be it flowing dresses or casual denim ensembles, round frames scream creativity and individuality.
Modern twist
Mirrored lenses: Futuristic edge
Mirrored lenses give a futuristic edge that many celebrities love when going for a modern twist on classic eyewear styles.
Reflective surfaces not only protect eyes from harsh sunlight but also add an element of intrigue with their unique appearance under different lighting conditions—perfectly apt for those wanting to make an impression without saying much at all.