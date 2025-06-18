Print fashion: Tips to nail the look every time
What's the story
Celebrities often set the trend when it comes to fashion, and one of their favorite ones is wearing prints.
From bold patterns to subtle designs, prints can make a statement in any wardrobe.
But, of course, mastering the art of wearing prints requires some insight.
Here are some tips from celebrities to wear prints effortlessly and timelessly, and stand out in style without overwhelming your look.
Style fusion
Mix and match with confidence
Mixing prints can be a daunting task, but celebrities prove confidence is the key.
Stripes with florals, or polka dots with geometric patterns, can create a one-of-a-kind look.
The trick is to keep it balanced by opting for the same color palette or similar tones of the patterns.
This way you would have each print making a statement without overpowering each other.
Accessory balance
Choose the right accessories
Accessories are everything when it comes to upping the game of printed outfits.
Most celebrities prefer sticking to neutral accessories when flaunting loud prints to not take attention from their ensembles.
Simple jewelry, classic bags, and understated footwear can go along so well with printed clothes while maintaining the spotlight on the main outfit.
Timeless shapes
Opt for classic silhouettes
When exploring the realm of prints, many celebrities choose timeless silhouettes like A-line dresses or structured blazers.
These classic shapes make for a good base, allowing the bold patterns to take center stage without making the outfit look too loud or cluttered.
Opting for such evergreen silhouettes, they make sure the attention is on the detailed prints, resulting in a look that is both bold and balanced.
Size matters
Play with scale and proportion
Celebrities know that scale is key when it comes to pulling off prints.
Large-scale patterns work best for larger pieces such as a maxi dress or coat while smaller prints are perfect for tops or skirts.
Balancing proportions will make sure that the print complements, instead of overpowering, your entire look.
Single tone focus
Keep it simple with monochrome prints
If you want to add a punch of prints to your look without going overboard, monochrome prints are your best bet.
Celebrities frequently pick black-and-white designs, mindful of their versatility and elegance.
These single-toned beauties give you the freedom to play with textures, and the result is always a chic, fuss-free look.
With monochrome, you can create a subtle yet bold impact.