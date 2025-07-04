Fun things to do in Japan

Japan is a beautiful amalgamation of nature and culture. A weeklong trip along its picturesque roads, gardens, and heritage sites will take you deep into the rich traditions and breathtaking landscapes of the country. From the crowded roads of Tokyo to the peaceful gardens of Kyoto, the country has plenty to offer. These highlight Japan's history and artistry. Here are some must-visit places to include in your travel plan.

Kyoto temples Exploring Kyoto's historic temples Kyoto is famous for its old temples that take you back to the spiritual past of Japan. Kinkaku-ji, aka Golden Pavilion, is a must-visit due to its gorgeous gold leaf exterior reflecting in the nearby pond. You can also visit Kiyomizu-dera, which is known for its wooden stage providing a panoramic view of cherry blossoms in spring or colorful foliage in autumn. The temples reveal Japanese architecture.

Hakone Drive Scenic drives through Hakone Hakone is a scenic paradise famous for its hot springs and views of Mount Fuji. A drive through this region takes you through lush landscapes and calm lakes such as Lake Ashi. The Hakone Ropeway provides breathtaking aerial views of volcanic valleys and sulfuric hot springs below. You can also tour the Open-Air Museum with sculptures against natural backgrounds or unwind in one of many onsens spread across Hakone.

Kenrokuen Garden Strolling through Kanazawa's Kenrokuen Garden Kenrokuen Garden in Kanazawa is one of the most beautiful gardens in Japan. It features an ideal combination of design elements that represent spaciousness, seclusion, antiquity, artificiality, watercourses, and panoramas. Visitors can stroll along paths lined with seasonal flowers or enjoy the sight of traditional teahouses in serene ponds and perfectly manicured trees.